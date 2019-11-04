Today is Monday November 04, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 Year Old Arrested for Shooting of 15 Year Old In Fight

Posted/updated on: November 4, 2019 at 3:49 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

UPSHUR COUNTY — An Upshur County teenage boy has been arrested after a shooting of another teen during an argument. According to our news partner KETK the shooting occurred at early Sunday morning at 1:45 a.m. Authorities believe a 16-year-old male shot a 15-year-old during a fight involving multiple teenagers North of Gilmer on Gopher Road. The victim was taken to a Tyler hospital with a “serious injury.” Others at the scene suffered minor injuries, but it is unclear how many were involved.

The suspect bolted from the scene, but was later arrested and taken to the Gregg County Juvenile Detention Facility, that is where Upshur County juvenile offenders are kept. The boy has been charged with aggravated assault. Webb said that deputies are still investigating the incident. Identities have not been released because they are minors.

16 Year Old Arrested for Shooting of 15 Year Old In Fight

Posted/updated on: November 4, 2019 at 3:49 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

UPSHUR COUNTY — An Upshur County teenage boy has been arrested after a shooting of another teen during an argument. According to our news partner KETK the shooting occurred at early Sunday morning at 1:45 a.m. Authorities believe a 16-year-old male shot a 15-year-old during a fight involving multiple teenagers North of Gilmer on Gopher Road. The victim was taken to a Tyler hospital with a “serious injury.” Others at the scene suffered minor injuries, but it is unclear how many were involved.

The suspect bolted from the scene, but was later arrested and taken to the Gregg County Juvenile Detention Facility, that is where Upshur County juvenile offenders are kept. The boy has been charged with aggravated assault. Webb said that deputies are still investigating the incident. Identities have not been released because they are minors.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement