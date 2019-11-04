UPSHUR COUNTY — An Upshur County teenage boy has been arrested after a shooting of another teen during an argument. According to our news partner KETK the shooting occurred at early Sunday morning at 1:45 a.m. Authorities believe a 16-year-old male shot a 15-year-old during a fight involving multiple teenagers North of Gilmer on Gopher Road. The victim was taken to a Tyler hospital with a “serious injury.” Others at the scene suffered minor injuries, but it is unclear how many were involved.

The suspect bolted from the scene, but was later arrested and taken to the Gregg County Juvenile Detention Facility, that is where Upshur County juvenile offenders are kept. The boy has been charged with aggravated assault. Webb said that deputies are still investigating the incident. Identities have not been released because they are minors.