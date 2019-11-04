DALLAS (AP) – Tenet Healthcare Corp. on Monday reported a loss of $232 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of $2.24. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 58 cents per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share. The hospital operator posted revenue of $4.57 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.46 billion.