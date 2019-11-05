Marvel Studios(NEW YORK) — Chris Evans paid a visit to The Tonight Show on Monday to plug his new murder mystery Knives Out, opening November 27. He also shared inside stories about his last film, Avengers: Endgame, which he couldn’t discuss during his previous Tonight Show appearance to avoid spoilers.

Evans, who played Steve Rogers/Captain America, recalled inadvertently spilling the beans to co-star Anthony Mackie about one of Endgame‘s plot twists, in which Cap passes his shield on to Mackie’s character, Sam Wilson/Falcon.

“While we were filming in Atlanta, I had already read the scene. I had a few people to watch a football game or something and Mackie was the first one to show up,” Evans told host Jimmy Fallon.

“I didn’t know he didn’t know what was gonna happen, and he showed up first and I said, ‘Hey, man you know, isn’t that scene fantastic?’ And he said, ‘What scene?’ And I said “The scene where I give you the shield.’ He said, ‘You’re giving me the shield?’ And I said, ‘Oh no. Oh no.'”

“But it was so nice to share it with him,” he continues. “It was a nice way to kind of have, just between us, the transition of characters. It was great.”

Another big moment on the movie comes when Captain America picks up Thor’s hammer, a power usually reserved only for Chris Hemsworth’s Thor. Only those purely worthy can wield it.

That led Fallon to ask Evans which he felt better picking up for the first time: Captain America’s shield, or Thor’s hammer.

“Hammer,” Evans answered without hesitating.

“The shield was destined for the character,” he explained. “The hammer was kind of this period at the end of the sentence in terms of his worth.”

