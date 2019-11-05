HENDERSON COUNTY — A man and woman from Athens have been arrested for possession of meth following early morning traffic stop. According to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, Patrick Massey, 48, and Dana Mccormick, 47, were stopped for a vehicle violation around 2:30 Tuesday morning. During the stop, deputies noticed the smell of marijuana and found a glass pipe and two baggies of meth. Massey said he was trying to hide the drugs in his socks when the pair was being stopped. He said he had the marijuana because it was his birthday. Massey’s meth was hidden in his right, front pants pocket.

Mccormick had the pipe and two baggies of meth in her purse.