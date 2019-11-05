ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A Texas marijuana grower is under investigation in Alaska for possible distribution of products cultivated with pesticides, officials said. The state Alcohol and Marijuana Control Office sent an advisory to Alaska marijuana retail stores Nov. 1 ordering the removal and quarantine of all packages originating from Calm N Collective, news organizations reported. The state Department of Environmental Conservation is also investigating the Houston-based company’s alleged use of Eagle 20, a pesticide containing myclobutanil. The chemical is stable at room temperatures but releases the toxic gas hydrogen cyanide when combusted, according to the state notice to retailers. Testing for pesticides is not currently a requirement in the state Marijuana Control Board’s regulations, said Erika McConnell, Alcohol and Marijuana Control Office director.