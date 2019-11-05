LINDALE — The first of four Smith County Courthouse Citizen Input Meetings was held on Monday in Lindale. It was the first of four to be held throught out Smith County in the month of November as the county works to formulate a plan for a new Smith County Courthouse. The county courthouse needs to address several challenges with current building including, plumbing, security, and space for all courtrooms are of top concern. Parking is also an obstacle, and commissioners are proposing a 750-car parking structure to help alleviate the need.

Before a plan is presented to voters, Smith County officials are working to gather public input on whether the public agrees that a new courthouse is needed, where it should go, what factors for consideration are most important, and to answer any questions or listen to any comments citizens may have. The next meeting will be on Thursday in Precinct 2 and Commissioner Cary Nix will hold a meeting from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church on E. Main St. in Whitehouse.