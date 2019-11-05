TYLER — Tyler Junior College began online and walk-in registration for its upcoming winter and spring terms on Tuesday. Online registration is available at TJC.edu/register. Walk-in advising and registration will be held in the Apache Rooms of Rogers Student Center Tuesday until 5 p.m. and on Wednesday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursday from noon to 7:30 p.m. The opportunity will return in 2 weeks with the same hours on Nov. 19 thru Nov. 21st. The Winter Term is a three-week, online-only session Dec. 16-Jan. 7. For a list of available courses, go to TJC.edu/winter.