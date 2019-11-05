Today is Tuesday November 05, 2019
Student Arrested in Shooting Death at On-Campus Home

Posted/updated on: November 5, 2019 at 10:55 am
WACO (AP) – Authorities say a Central Texas college student has been arrested on a murder charge for fatally shooting another student at an on-campus rental home. The Waco Tribune-Herald reports that 20-year-old Taylor McKibben was arrested following the Sunday shooting death of 30-year-old Samantha Dragoo. Both were students at Texas State Technical College in Waco. An affidavit says McKibben called 911 and told dispatchers he had shot Dragoo with a shotgun after a two-hour argument over their relationship. The affidavit says McKibben told authorities he shot Dragoo after she threatened him with a hammer. Court records don’t list an attorney for McKibben. The college says Dragoo was a U.S. Coast Guard veteran, the mother of a young son and was studying avionics at the school.

