TYLER — The Smith County Sheriff’s Department said on Monday that a total of 34 parents were arrested for violating court orders of paying child support. The sweep was conducted in conjunction with the Texas Attorney General’s Child Support Division to locate parents wanted for failing to pay their court-ordered child support. A total of 13 teams of law enforcement officers were dispatched to locate and arrest the non-compliant parents before they had a chance to leave their homes for the day. Teams from Tyler, Lindale, Troup, and Arp Police, as well as Smith County District Attorney’s Office led the child support roundup that begin on Friday through the weekend.