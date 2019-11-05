GRESHAM — First Baptist Church Gresham is temporarily closed because of a gas leak. The church was being utilized on Tuesday as one of the 34 polling places in Smith County. County officials say it was closed around noon and voters were redirected to other sites to cast their ballots while the gas company clears the building. Smith County voters are able to vote at any location they choose. Polls are open until 7 p.m. today. For more information, visit: https://www.smith-county.com/government/departments/elections