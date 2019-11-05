Matt Anderson/iStock(WASHINGTON) — House Democrats on Tuesday released the transcripts of closed-door depositions of Kurt Volker, the former special envoy to Ukraine, and Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union.

In a statement, the three chairmen of the House committees conducting the impeachment inquiry said, “The testimony of Ambassadors Volker and Sondland shows the progression of efforts by the President and his agent, Rudy Giuliani, to use the State Department to press Ukraine to announce investigations beneficial to the President’s personal and political interests.”



The Sondland transcript can be read here.

The Volker transcript can be read here.



This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

