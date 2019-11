BROWNSBORO — Brownsboro, the oldest city in Henderson County, will host their 6th annual Pioneer Days with family friendly fun this Saturday. Our news partner KETK, had organizers in studio on Monday highlighting activities that will kickoff with a parade Saturday at 9:30 a.m. The event is free to the public. Following the parade, the celebration moves to the High School and Junior High Campuses with booths and enjoyments including a dunking booth. Festivities conclude at 4 p.m.