MARSHALL — On Monday East Texas Baptist University honored 103 graduating seniors with the presentation of their official ETBU Class Ring. The Ring Blessing was held for the December graduates of 2019. Inspired by Deuteronomy 6, the Class Ring allows ETBU Alumni to carry and display the love of Christ. The ceremony is designed to celebrate the accomplishments of students during their time at ETBU and connect generations of alumni. The ring symbolizes the University’s blessing over students as they commence from ETBU to pursue their vocational callings.