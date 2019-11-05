Amazon debuts Alexa-compatible Christmas tree

Posted/updated on: November 5, 2019 at 4:13 pm

Mr. Christmas/Amazon(NEW YORK) -- For those who love trimming the tree but hate the assembly, Amazon’s new Alexa-compatible Christmas tree might be something you’ll want to gift yourself this season.



On Nov. 15, the company is releasing a voice-activated, "smart" Christmas tree that works with Alexa to make your Christmas setup infinitely easier.



The Mr. Christmas 7-foot faux Douglas fir comes pre-lit with LED lights that turn on and off with your voice and change color on command.



The lighting options include red, green, yellow, blue, multi-color, multi-sparkle and more, and the user-friendly design eliminates extra cords to clutter the tree’s base.



To set up the artificial tree, all you have to do is slide the tree sections together on the built-in power pole, plug it in and then use your voice.



You can activate the lights from the couch in the other room or even schedule them to come on at certain times.



The best part is that according to Amazon, the tree looks realistic, complete with 1,750 flame-retardant branch tips.



