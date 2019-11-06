EAST TEXAS — Unofficial election results are in. According to Smith County’s website, there are 138,290 registered voters in Smith County. Texans considered 10 statewide propositions Tuesday during the election. According to our news partner KETK, Proposition 1 – Failed. Final results show, 65% voted no and 35% voted yes. The proposition would have allowed a person to serve as more than one appointed or elected municipal judge, assuming the person was appointed to each of those positions.

Proposition 2 – Passed. Final results show 65% voted yes and 35% voted no. Proposition 2 allows the Texas Water Development Board to issue bonds to developing the water supply and sewer service in economically distressed areas. The total amount cannot exceed $200 million.

Proposition 3 – Passed. Final results show 85% voted yes and 15% voted no. This proposition allows temporary tax exemptions for areas designated as government-declared disaster areas.

Proposition 4 – Passed. Final results 76% voted yes and 24% voted no. Proposition 4 puts a ban on enacting a personal income tax, and make it harder to remove the ban in the future. Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement that passing Prop. 4 is a “victory for taxpayers across the Lone Star State.”

Proposition 5 – Passed. Final results show 88% voted yes and 12% voted no. Under Proposition 5, sales tax from sporting goods goes towards the state Parks and Wildlife Department and the state Historical Commission. The current law allows lawmakers to use the funds for other purposes. The proposition would not allow for the decreased funding for parks, wildlife, and historical agencies to be more than 50%.

Proposition 6 – Passed. Final results show 63% voted yes and 37% voted no. Proposition 6 increases the maximum amount of bonds from $3 billion to $6 billion for the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas.

Proposition 7 – Passed. Final results show 73% voted yes and 27% voted no. Proposition 7 doubles the amount of funding the Texas General Land Office and State Board of Education can give to the Available School Fund from $300 million to $600 million each year.

Proposition 8 – Passed. Final results show 77% voted yes and 23% voted no. Proposition 8 creates the Flood Infrastructure Fund. The Texas Water Development Board can use the funds for flood drainage, mitigation and control projects.

Proposition 9 – Passed. Final results show 52% voted yes and 48% voted no. Proposition 9 allows the legislature to exempt property taxes for precious metals held in precious metal depositories.

Proposition 10 – Passed. Final results show 94% voted yes and 6% voted no. Proposition 10 allows law enforcement to transfer retired service animals to a qualified caretaker with no fee.