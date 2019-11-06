Today is Wednesday November 06, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Fort Hood Marks 10th Anniversary of Attack that Killed 13

Posted/updated on: November 6, 2019 at 7:27 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

KILLEEN (AP) — Family members of the 13 people killed in a mass shooting at a Texas military base have marked the 10th anniversary of the attack. A ceremony was held Tuesday at Fort Hood in Killeen, Texas, to remember the victims of the Nov. 5, 2009, attack. Thirteen people were killed and more than 30 others were injured when then-U.S. Army Maj. Nidal Hasan opened fire at the base. Hasan was sentenced to death for the killings. But the Killeen Daily Herald reports that many of the victims’ families expressed frustration that no execution date has been set for Hasan, who is among four soldiers on military death row.

Fort Hood Marks 10th Anniversary of Attack that Killed 13

Posted/updated on: November 6, 2019 at 7:27 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

KILLEEN (AP) — Family members of the 13 people killed in a mass shooting at a Texas military base have marked the 10th anniversary of the attack. A ceremony was held Tuesday at Fort Hood in Killeen, Texas, to remember the victims of the Nov. 5, 2009, attack. Thirteen people were killed and more than 30 others were injured when then-U.S. Army Maj. Nidal Hasan opened fire at the base. Hasan was sentenced to death for the killings. But the Killeen Daily Herald reports that many of the victims’ families expressed frustration that no execution date has been set for Hasan, who is among four soldiers on military death row.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement