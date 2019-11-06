HOUSTON (AP) — A millionaire Houston trial lawyer who once supported President Donald Trump forced a runoff election for mayor Tuesday night to keep alive his outsider challenge against the incumbent Democrat in Texas’ biggest city. Tony Buzbee, a former Marine who made his fortune taking down big corporations in court, had fewer votes than Mayor Sylvester Turner but denied him the outright victory needed in a crowded race of a dozen candidates to cinch a second term. Turner needed more than 50% of the vote to avoid a runoff. He got almost 49%, while Buzbee finished second with 29%. Houston is solidly Democrat, and Turner sailed into office four years ago running an unapologetically liberal campaign in a city that consistently ranks as the most racially and ethnically diverse in the country.