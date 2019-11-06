HALLSVILLE — On Tuesday 54% of voters in Hallsville passed a $55,000,000 bond. The money will be used for the construction of a new elementary school, a new high school auditorium, safety upgrades and renovations to the Junior High, and district-wide improvements. According to the HISD website voters also approved $3,000,000 to refund and replace Maintenance Tax Debt with I&S Tax Debt that provides approximately $605,000 of M&O funds to pay for things such as staff raises, buses, and additional preventative maintenance.