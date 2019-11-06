TYLER — Bruno Cunha, died after crashing into the back of a mini-van last friday near the U.T. Tyler campus. The 28 year-old from Brazil was here earning a degree in civil engineering. His friends have set up a go-fund-me account to raise money for funeral expenses and the thousands of dollars to send his body back to Brazil. A Mass was held on Tuesday night for Cuhna. A second event to celebrate his life will be held at a later date. At last check the site had earned over $14,000 dollars. https://www.gofundme.com/f/2fcub-bruno-cunha-funeral