TYLER — Museum and cultural arts supervisor for the city of Carrollton, Cody Scallions, will be the guest speaker at Tyler Junior College’s series of President John Tyler Lectures. The event will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, in the Admiral Inman Room (1109), in Jenkins Hall on the TJC main campus. Admission is free and the public is invited to attend. Scallions’ serves as superintendent of the A.W. Perry Homestead Museum in Carrollton.

The lecture series is named in honor of President John Tyler, who annexed Texas into the United States in 1845 and for whom the city of Tyler is named. The event is co-sponsored by the TJC Department of History and Geography and the Walter Prescott Webb Historical Society.