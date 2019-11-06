Lya_Cattel/iStock(AMSTERDAM) — Dutch authorities have confirmed to ABC News that they’re responding to an incident at Amsterdam’s main airport.

Marvin Van Der Engh of the Dutch Military Police said an investigation was underway but declined to confirm whether the issue on an aircraft or just at Schiphol airport.

Van Der Engh declined to provide any additional details.

The Dutch Military Police later said that passengers and crew are safe on board the plane, but that an investigation remained ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.