Democrats release testimony of Bill Taylor, top US diplomat in Ukraine

Posted/updated on: November 6, 2019 at 1:45 pm

drnadig/iStock(WASHINGTON) -- House Democrats on Wednesday released the transcript of closed-door testimony by Bill Taylor, the career diplomat who told his colleague it would be “crazy” to withhold U.S. military assistance to Ukraine to help Trump’s political campaign.



The Democrat leading the House impeachment inquiry, Rep. Adam Schiff, said earlier Wednesday that Taylor would be a witness at the first public impeachment probe hearing next week.



The transcript can be read here.



This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.



