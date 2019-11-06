GREGG COUNTY — Gregg County and Kilgore Police say a man missing since Sunday, suffers from dementia. According to our news partner KETK, Loyd Thrasher (Keith) was last seen Sunday in Kilgore with his two dogs. Credit card statements denotes his last transactions were on Saturday in Gilmer. One of Thrasher’s dogs were found in Lakeport, and his rental car was found by Gregg County officials on Farm-to-Market Road 2087, by the river with the second dog.

A deputy noticed earlier in the day that the door was open, he checked on the car and didn’t see anything out of sorts. Since the spot is popular among fishers, the deputy continued on his way. Later that night, the deputy returned, noticing the car in the same condition. He then discovered it was a rental car, contacted the company that then reached out to the family. The family filed a missing person’s report with Kilgore PD the next day. Kilgore Police are bringing in two search and rescue dogs, along with two cadaver dogs to search the area.