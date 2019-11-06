Today is Wednesday November 06, 2019
New Mexico Spruce Begins Journey to Be 2019 Christmas Tree

Posted/updated on: November 6, 2019 at 2:27 pm
RED RIVER, N.M. (AP) – A 60-foot blue spruce was cut down Wednesday during a ceremony in a forested canyon in northern New Mexico, starting a 2 1/2-week journey that will take it to the U.S. Capitol to be this year’s Christmas tree. A sawyer used a chain saw to sever the trunk, which one of two cranes then jerked several feet up in the air. Then both cranes swung the tree over to a flatbed trailer at the Carson National Forest site. The tree will tour New Mexico before leaving on a trip scheduled to conclude Nov. 24 at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington. According to the project website , stops are scheduled in Texas, Louisiana, Georgia, Tennessee and Virginia. Each year a national forest is selected to share a tree with the nation.

