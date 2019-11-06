TYLER — The 2nd of 4 November Input meetings for a new Smith County Courthouse is Thursday. Officials say there were about 15 community members in attendance on Monday. Smith County is working to produce a plan for a new Smith County Courthouse. Before a proposal is presented to voters, officials are gathering public input on the new court house. Thursdays meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church on E. Main in Whitehouse. Pct. 2 Commissioner Cary Nix and Judge Moran will lead the meeting.

Questions that the county is asking- Does the public agree it’s needed? Where should it go? What are the most important factors? Ultimately the court wants to hear from it’s constituents. At the Monday evening, Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran gave a brief overview of the county’s planning of a new courthouse. People asked questions about what it would look like and where it would go. Two more meetings will take place in November. On November 12, Precinct 1 Commissioner Jeff Warr will have a community meeting from 5:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. at Bullard City Hall, on S. Phillips St. in Bullard. And on November 18, Precinct 4 Commissioner JoAnn Hampton will host a meeting from 6-7 p.m. at St. Louis Baptist Church, on Frankston Highway in Tyler.