iStock(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Sunday's sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Denver 100 Minnesota 98 -- OT Indiana 109 Orlando 102 Philadelphia 114 Charlotte 106 Milwaukee 121 Oklahoma City 119 Cleveland 108 New York 87 Phoenix 138 Brooklyn 112 Portland 124, Atlanta 113 -- OT Toronto 113, L.A. Lakers 104
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE Florida 6, NY Rangers 5 -- SO Winnipeg 3, Dallas 2 -- OT New Jersey 2, Vancouver 1 Detroit 3, Vegas 2 Philadelphia 3, Boston 2 -- SO Chicago 5, Toronto 4 Edmonton 6, Anaheim 2
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE Baltimore 49, Cincinnati 13 Cleveland 19, Buffalo 16 Atlanta 26, New Orleans 9 NY Jets 34, NY Giants 27 Tennessee 35, Kansas City 32 Tampa Bay 30, Arizona 27 Chicago 20, Detroit 13 Miami 16, Indianapolis 12 Pittsburgh 17, L.A. Rams 12 Green Bay 24, Carolina 16 Minnesota 28, Dallas 24
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL Florida St. 63, Florida 51 Louisville 78, Youngstown St. 55 Ohio St. 76, Mass.-Lowell 56 Virginia 65, James Madison 34 Michigan St. 100, Binghamton 47 Arizona 90, Illinois 69
