(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Denver 100 Minnesota 98 — OT
Indiana 109 Orlando 102
Philadelphia 114 Charlotte 106
Milwaukee 121 Oklahoma City 119
Cleveland 108 New York 87
Phoenix 138 Brooklyn 112
Portland 124, Atlanta 113 — OT
Toronto 113, L.A. Lakers 104
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Florida 6, NY Rangers 5 — SO
Winnipeg 3, Dallas 2 — OT
New Jersey 2, Vancouver 1
Detroit 3, Vegas 2
Philadelphia 3, Boston 2 — SO
Chicago 5, Toronto 4
Edmonton 6, Anaheim 2
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Baltimore 49, Cincinnati 13
Cleveland 19, Buffalo 16
Atlanta 26, New Orleans 9
NY Jets 34, NY Giants 27
Tennessee 35, Kansas City 32
Tampa Bay 30, Arizona 27
Chicago 20, Detroit 13
Miami 16, Indianapolis 12
Pittsburgh 17, L.A. Rams 12
Green Bay 24, Carolina 16
Minnesota 28, Dallas 24
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Florida St. 63, Florida 51
Louisville 78, Youngstown St. 55
Ohio St. 76, Mass.-Lowell 56
Virginia 65, James Madison 34
Michigan St. 100, Binghamton 47
Arizona 90, Illinois 69
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Seattle 3, Toronto FC 1
