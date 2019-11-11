Today is Monday November 11, 2019
Texas Petrochemical Plant Fire Environmental Impact Unclear

Posted/updated on: November 11, 2019 at 6:31 am
HOUSTON (AP) — Researchers are uncertain about the environmental impact of toxic chemicals used to extinguish a three-day blaze at a Houston-area petrochemical storage facility after some leaked into a busy commercial waterway. The fire at the Intercontinental Terminals Company facility in Deer Park began in a naphtha tank March 17, igniting other tanks at the plant and sending plumes of thick, black smoke over the area. The fire and resulting air pollution forced the closure of roads, schools and the Houston Shipping Channel. It triggered air quality warnings but caused no injuries. Foam used to control the spread of the fire was inadvertently released into the channel when a containment wall failed.

