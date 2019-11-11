Today is Monday November 11, 2019
11-year-old boy dies after being shot in chest in Philadelphia: Police

Posted/updated on: November 11, 2019 at 1:24 pm
aijohn784/iStock(PHILADELPHIA) -- An 11-year-old boy was shot dead in Philadelphia on Monday, becoming the latest in a string of children to be shot in the city.

The 11-year-old, whose name was not released, was shot once in the chest at about 11:58 a.m., according to Philadelphia police.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead at 12:25 p.m., police said.

 

 

"The person of interest right now is the 19-year-old brother," Interim Philadelphia Police Chief Christine Coulter told reporters.

The 11-year-old and 19-year-old appeared to be the only people home at the time of the "tragic incident," Coulter said.

A weapon has been recovered, police said. Additional information has not been released.

The 11-year-old's death comes days after a 10-year-old boy was shot in the back of the head while walking home from school in Philadelphia's Frankford section.

Weeks earlier a 2-year-old girl was in the shot dead in her North Philadelphia home. The day before an 11-month-old boy was shot and critically injured while in the back of a car in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

