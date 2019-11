KILGORE — The family of a Kilgore woman missing for three weeks said she has been found safe. According to our news partner KETK, Kilgore Police had been searching for Chelsey Thompson, 30, after her family reported her missing after getting into a vehicle with an unidentified person. Details of her location or circumstances were not provided. Thompson’s sister said it was not uncommon for Chelsey to be gone for a week or so, but she always returned home until recently.