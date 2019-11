TYLER — TxDOT crews spent the day Monday pre-treating roadways in several of its northern counties. Bridges and other areas susceptible to wind and ice were pre-treated in Gregg, Smith, Van Zandt and Wood counties. Crews will remain on duty to monitor and treat roadways as necessary to help ensure safer roadways for travel. Keep a safe distance away from TxDOT vehicles as they work to treat and clear roadways.