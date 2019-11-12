TYLER — The Healthy Me Healthy Babies Coalition is in the final countdown to their Purple For Preemies Kickoff Luncheon. The annual luncheon will be on Wednesday, from 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Rose Garden Center. Tickets are $30, and proceeds will benefit the March of Dimes. Each November, the March of Dimes celebrates Prematurity Awareness Month and World Prematurity Day, and the NET Health WIC Department supports these causes by working with the Healthy Me Healthy Babies Coalition.

Click the link if you would like to purchase tickets. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/march-of-dimes-kickoff-luncheon-tickets-75210461515?ref=enivte001&invite=MTgxMjkzNDEvdGVjb3JhLnNtaXRoQG5od2ljLm9yZy8w&utm_source=eb_email&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=invitemodernv2&utm_term=eventpage. The Healthy Me Babies Coalition is a collective of organizations and individuals from diverse backgrounds working together to help every baby have a happy and healthy first birthday by connecting community members to preconception, pregnancy, and postpartum support resources so that ever baby has a fighting chance.