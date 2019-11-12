Disturbing details reveal Clark Atlanta University student Alexis Crawford’s last moments before her death

iStock(ATLANTA) -- Court documents have revealed harrowing new details in the death of Alexis Crawford, an Atlanta college student who had been missing for more than a week before her body was found.



Crawford was strangled to death on Oct. 31 and her remains were put inside a plastic bin that was dumped at a park in the city of Decatur, according to the criminal complaint from Fulton County Superior Court.



Earlier that night, Crawford, a 21-year-old senior at Clark Atlanta University, and her roommate Jordyn Jones were involved in a physical altercation, according to the complaint.



Jones' boyfriend, Barron Brantley, eventually got involved and choked Crawford to death, the complaint stated.



Atlanta police charged Jones and Brantley, both 21, with murder. They are being held without bond at Fulton County Jail.



Attorneys for Jones and Brantley did not respond to ABC News for comment.



It was not the first altercation between Crawford and Brantley, according to police.



Five days before her death, Crawford filed a police report against Brantley, alleging unwanted kissing and touching.



Jones initially told police that she and Crawford were not on speaking terms because of a prior incident and said that she hadn't seen her since the night before.



Jones later led police to Crawford's body, Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields said at a press conference last Friday. Brantley allegedly admitted to carrying out the killing and taking her body to the park, according to the criminal complaint.



A medical examiner determined that Crawford died by asphyxiation, according to police.



Crawford's mother, Tammy Crawford, said her daughter "seemed to be in good spirits and was laughing" during a FaceTime conversation with her and Crawford's sister around 3:30 p.m. on the day she was last seen, according to a police report.



"I just want you to come home and be safe," her younger sister, Alexandria Crawford, previously told reporters. "I hope God is walking with you and please prevent any evil that comes her way -- and we're here for you."



