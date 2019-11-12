LONGVIEW — Curbside recycling services will not be available in Longview thru the 14th of November. The change to regular recycling service went into effect on Tuesday and is due to urgent repairs at Rivers Recycling. Rivers is the local material recovery facility.During that time, contents from curbside recycling carts will be taken to the landfill with regular trash rather than being recycled.

If customers prefer, they may choose to hold their recycling, until the week of Nov. 18 – 21, including any excess recyclables that cannot fit inside the cart. Trash collection, yard waste collection, bulky item pickup, and the compost site will continue to operate as normal during this time. For more information about recycling in Longview, call 903-237-1250, or click the link. https://www.longviewtexas.gov/2259/Recycling-Program.