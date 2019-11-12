DALLAS (ABC/Staff) – Dean Foods, the nation’s largest milk producer, has announced that it’s filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The Dallas-based company’s been hit hard by changing tastes. American consumption is down 26 percent in the last two decades according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Millennials in particular are drinking less milk — and when they do, they’re choosing non-dairy options like soy, oat, and nut milk. And kids in schools are also switching to alternatives. Dean Foods says customers can expect to receive deliveries without interruption while the company seeks to sell off assets. Dean Foods brands include DairyPure, TruMoo, Land O Lakes, Country Fresh, Dean’s, Garelick Farms, and Friendly’s.