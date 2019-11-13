ABC News(NEW YORK) -- With arctic air now here from the Midwest to the Northeast and to the Gulf Coast, record low temperatures have been falling left and right Tuesday and already Wednesday morning. More than 100 record cold temperatures have been reported so far in the last two days. Indianapolis dropped to a record 8 degrees Tuesday, making it the first time in recorded history that the city had single digit temperatures this early in the season. Cedar Rapids, Iowa hit a whopping -6 degrees, making it the coldest temperature this early in the season ever recorded. Chicago reached only 17 degrees for the afternoon high temperature Tuesday making it the coldest high temperature ever recorded this early in the season. New York City broke a record low temperature for the day Tuesday as it fell to 25 degrees in the evening. On Wednesday morning, NYC is at 24 degrees, tying the record for the day with the temperatures still falling. Philadelphia tied a record low of 26 Tuesday evening and is already tying a record Wednesday morning at 24 degrees. Freeze Warnings currently stretch from Texas to the Carolinas. If you add wind to these freezing temperatures, the wind chill is near zero for the Midwest and New England and in the teens from New York City to Washington, D.C. and even down to Birmingham, Alabama and Jackson, Mississippi. But this early in season, the record breaking deep freeze will not last long. Already by Thursday and Friday temps will rebound in Chicago above freezing and near 50 degrees in NYC by Friday. Winter, it seems, is not here to stay. Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Coldest morning of the season hits East Coast and Gulf Coast

Posted/updated on: November 13, 2019 at 5:52 am

ABC News(NEW YORK) -- With arctic air now here from the Midwest to the Northeast and to the Gulf Coast, record low temperatures have been falling left and right Tuesday and already Wednesday morning.



More than 100 record cold temperatures have been reported so far in the last two days.



Indianapolis dropped to a record 8 degrees Tuesday, making it the first time in recorded history that the city had single digit temperatures this early in the season.



Cedar Rapids, Iowa hit a whopping -6 degrees, making it the coldest temperature this early in the season ever recorded.



Chicago reached only 17 degrees for the afternoon high temperature Tuesday making it the coldest high temperature ever recorded this early in the season.



New York City broke a record low temperature for the day Tuesday as it fell to 25 degrees in the evening. On Wednesday morning, NYC is at 24 degrees, tying the record for the day with the temperatures still falling.



Philadelphia tied a record low of 26 Tuesday evening and is already tying a record Wednesday morning at 24 degrees.



Freeze Warnings currently stretch from Texas to the Carolinas.



If you add wind to these freezing temperatures, the wind chill is near zero for the Midwest and New England and in the teens from New York City to Washington, D.C. and even down to Birmingham, Alabama and Jackson, Mississippi.



But this early in season, the record breaking deep freeze will not last long. Already by Thursday and Friday temps will rebound in Chicago above freezing and near 50 degrees in NYC by Friday. Winter, it seems, is not here to stay.



Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back