TYLER — On Thursday Lubbock County Sheriff’s Officials will give a presentation about their mental health program during the Smith County Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee meeting in Tyler. Because of Lubbock County’s action steps addressing mental health, they were named the first “Stepping Up Innovator County in Texas”. The Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee meeting will be at 1:30 p.m. in the Commissioners Courtroom on E. Ferguson St. The meeting is open to the public.