TYLER — Smith County Constable Precinct 1 Democrat Bobby Garmon has announced his 2020 Campaign Kickoff for Thursday at the Smith County Courthouse Annex Commissioners Court Room. The event is scheduled from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. Garmon was appointed by Commissioners to serve the office in December of 2017. Garmon served in the Smith County Sheriff’s Department for 33 years, serving as sergeant, lieutenant, captain, major and chief deputy before retiring in 2012. The Precinct 1 Constable’s Office has two full-time deputies, seven reserve deputies, one full-time secretary and one part-time secretary.