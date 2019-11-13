JACKSONVILLE — Four officers were honored Tuesday night for heroic actions during a dangerous situation. According to our news partner KETK, in October, two Sergeants and two Officers with the Jacksonville police department faced a suspect during a stand-off leading to an arrest. While the officers had SWAT training, they were not a SWAT team. On Tuesday, Sergeant Wilson, Sergeant Markasky, Officer Hamilton, and Officer Burmit were presented with a letter of commendation for their work and for going above and beyond the call of duty.