TYLER — The Tyler Junior College Dental Hygiene Program celebrates 50 years. Since 1969, the TJC Dental Hygiene Program has not only improved the lives of its graduates, it has also helped waves of dental patients across the region who have benefited from their care and expertise. Restrictive quarters became a thing of the past in January 2015, when the new Robert M. Rogers Nursing & Health Sciences Center became a reality.

In addition to TJC’s nursing and allied health programs, the facility houses a high-tech dental clinic furnished with 32 dental chairs/treatment areas, 16 intraoral X-ray units, three panoramic X-ray units, and 12 dental simulation units. The clinic is open to members of the community to come in for dental cleanings, oral examinations, X-rays and sealants. Public Services are provided by dental hygiene students under the supervision of a general dentist and registered dental hygienists.