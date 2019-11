TYLER — Dameon Mosley was found guilty of capital murder on Wednesday afternoon in the shooting of Tyler gas station clerk Billy Stacks in January 2017. According to our news partner KETK, it took the jury less than 90 minutes to come to a decision. The jurors now move into the punishment phase, they will decide whether Mosley will receive the death penalty or life in prison without parole. If given the death penalty, Mosley would be the first Tyler man to be handed the punishment since 2015.