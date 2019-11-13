ABC/Rick Rowell(LOS ANGELES) — While it’s already known that EGOT winner John Legend has succeeded Idris Elba as People‘s Sexiest Man Alive, the magazine’s cover feature also celebrates less controversial picks in various categories.

For example, Brad Pitt and Jason Momoa are part of the 28 “Men of the Year,” described as “standouts of modern-day sophistication.” They join the likes of current Men’s Health cover model and This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown, as well as Last Christmas heartthrob Henry Golding.

And yes, Elba — who some might argue is eternity’s Sexiest Man — is included on the list as well.

Speaking of eternally sexy, the magazine also highlights silver foxes like George Clooney, and the Social Security-eligible sexiness of 64-year-old Denzel Washington. They, Hugh Jackman, Matt Damon, and Bradley Cooper, are heralded in People‘s “Still Sexy After All These Years” category, which highlights former “Sexiest” cover stars.

Here’s a roundup of People‘s choices:

Men of the Year:

Brad Pitt

Jason Momoa

Sterling K. Brown

Tom Hanks

Paul Rudd

Aaron Paul

Henry Golding

Matt Czuchry

Taika Waititi

Desus & Mero

Tony Dokoupil

The Jonas Brothers

Idris Elba

Keanu Reeves

Ben Platt

Andrew Scott

David Harbour

Shawn Mendes

Mena Massoud

Bill Hader

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Tan France

Mike Colter

John Krasinski

Mark Consuelos

Still Sexy After All These Years (Former Sexiest Men Alive):

George Clooney (1997, 2006); David Beckham (2015); Denzel Washington (1996); Hugh Jackman (2008);

Bradley Cooper (2011); Dwayne Johnson (2016); Matthew McConaughey (2005); Matt Damon (2007).

Various:

Sexiest Instagram: Channing Tatum

Sexiest Funny Guy: Trevor Noah

Sexiest Import: Chris Hemsworth

Sexiest New Dad: Prince Harry

Sexiest Newly Single: Liam Hemsworth

Sexiest Gym Addict: Zac Efron

Sexiest Newcomer: Lil Nas X

Sexiest Reality Star: Antoni Porowski

Sexiest TV Host: Terry Crews

Sexiest Superhero: Tom Holland

Sexiest Heartthrob: David Dobrik

