CDC: Antibiotic-resistant bacteria and fungi cause nearly three million infections each year

Posted/updated on: November 13, 2019 at 3:10 pm

Photo Credit: James Gathany, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(NEW YORK) -- More people in the United States are dying from antibiotic-resistant infections than previously believed, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a report out on Wednesday.



The latest data in the AR Threats Report showed that antibiotic-resistant fungi and bacteria cause more than 2.8 million infections each year. It also found that there are 35,000 antibiotic-resistant infection deaths each year.



The CDC pointed to "data sources not previously available" for the updated information. The altered figures show nearly twice as many annual deaths from antibiotic-resistant infections than the agency reported in 2013.



Since that time, the CDC says, prevention efforts have reduced deaths by 18 percent. But, according to a press release, "without continued vigilance...this progress may be challenged by the increasing burden of some infections."



