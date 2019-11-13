LONGVIEW — The Longview Parks and Recreation Department and District 3 Councilman Wray Wade revealed sketches for Broughton Recreation Center and Broughton Park. The conceptual designs revealed at the Tuesday meeting was the result of community involvement meetings. LPA Design Studios, the firm hired by the City of Longview led the assembly. The Design Process is expected to last 6 to 8 months, before a 12 month construction process begins. Completion is anticpated by September of 2021. Click the link for the concept presentation. https://longviewtexas.gov/DocumentCenter/View/6276/Broughton-Park-and-Recreation-Center-Improvements?bidId=