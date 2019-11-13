TYLER — “One Night Without a Home” is happening Friday night in Tyler. East Texas Human Needs Network (ETHNN) is sponsoring the “One Night Without a Home” event as part of National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week. More than 150 people are anticipated to be involved in the event, which is designed to increase awareness and understanding of hunger and homelessness. Speakers include a young woman formerly homeless, and how she found help and hope in Tyler.

The event will take place beginning at 4:00 pm at the Salvation Army of Tyler; at 5:00 pm we will march to Fun Forest Park where a program, “The Face of Hunger and Homelessness” will take place. At 8:00 pm we will hold a candlelight vigil to honor the lives of people who died while experiencing homelessness. With temps expected to be at freezing or below organizers will not be spending the night in the park.To register click the link http://www.onenightwithoutahome.org