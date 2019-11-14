Man tries to smuggle $400,000 worth of liquid cocaine inside shampoo bottles: Authorities

(U.S. Customs and Border Protection) U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the George Bush Intercontinental Airport intercepted a traveler attempting to smuggle 35 pounds of liquid cocaine into the United States in shampoo bottles, Nov. 11, 2019. (HOUSTON) -- Authorities confiscated hundreds of thousands dollars worth of liquid cocaine inside two dozen shampoo bottles at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston.



Officials on Wednesday stopped a man who was allegedly trying to smuggle 35 pounds of the drug in 24 full-sized bottles of shampoo, according to a release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).



The 26-year-old man, who was not named, had stashed the liquid cocaine amid his clothing in his checked bag, CBP said.



Upon discovering the bottles, officers used a K-9 to examine them.



The K-9 confirmed there were narcotics inside the shampoo bottles, according to CBP.



The total amount seized came out to more than $400,000, the agency said.



The man was brought back to Colombia, where he is from, and the drugs were turned over to the Houston Police Department for further investigation.



“We take every opportunity to intercept those illicit goods before they enter our communities, in this case it was 35 pounds of liquid cocaine," CBP Port Director Shawn Polley said in a statement.

