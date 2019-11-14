ABC News(NEW YORK) -- Since Monday, up to 40 states from New Mexico to Maine had more than 1,000 cold records tied or broken. The National Weather Service is comparing this historic cold blast to November of 1911 -- more than 100 years ago. Thusday morning, the chill is lingering around the eastern half of the country with wind chills still below zero in the northern Plains, temperatures in the teens in the Northeast, and temps in the 20s all the way to Atlanta. The town of Caribou, Maine, dropped to 3 degrees Thursday morning, the coldest temperature ever recorded there this early in the season. A nice rebound in temperatures is expected this afternoon, with highs in the 40s in New York City, Washington, D.C., and even Chicago. Even milder weather expected Friday with highs near 40 in Chicago and temperatures in the 50s in New York. From St. Louis to Washington, D.C., temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s -- so enjoy the thaw! Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Historic cold is ending as US thaws out over next 2 days

Posted/updated on: November 14, 2019 at 6:42 am

