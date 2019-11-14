Today is Thursday November 14, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Walmart Hires Off-Duty Officers ahead of El Paso Store Reopening

Posted/updated on: November 14, 2019 at 7:59 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

EL PASO (AP) — Walmart has quietly hired off-duty officers at its stores in El Paso where a gunman police say targeted Mexicans opened fire in a store in August and killed 22 people. Walmart plans Thursday to reopen the store where the attack happened and amid ongoing lawsuits over safety. Walmart didn’t have a guard in the store the day of the mass shooting. The reopening will happen unceremoniously, Walmart spokeswoman Delia Garcia said, and will follow a brief meeting with employees. She declined comment on security measures. Police say Patrick Crusius drove more than 10 hours from his grandparents’ house where he lived in a Dallas suburb to carry out the attack. Crusius, 21, has pleaded not guilty. More than 3,000 people from largely Latino El Paso and neighboring Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, were at Walmart when the attack happened.

Walmart Hires Off-Duty Officers ahead of El Paso Store Reopening

Posted/updated on: November 14, 2019 at 7:59 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

EL PASO (AP) — Walmart has quietly hired off-duty officers at its stores in El Paso where a gunman police say targeted Mexicans opened fire in a store in August and killed 22 people. Walmart plans Thursday to reopen the store where the attack happened and amid ongoing lawsuits over safety. Walmart didn’t have a guard in the store the day of the mass shooting. The reopening will happen unceremoniously, Walmart spokeswoman Delia Garcia said, and will follow a brief meeting with employees. She declined comment on security measures. Police say Patrick Crusius drove more than 10 hours from his grandparents’ house where he lived in a Dallas suburb to carry out the attack. Crusius, 21, has pleaded not guilty. More than 3,000 people from largely Latino El Paso and neighboring Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, were at Walmart when the attack happened.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement