St. Louis County Police Department(ST. LOUIS) — The husband of a missing Missouri woman has been arrested, as police are now investigating the case as a homicide, officials said.

St. Louis County Police Department said Thursday that Jennifer Rothwell’s husband was taken into custody and booked on charges of first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence, but has not yet been formally charged with a crime.

Rothwell, 28, was last seen on Tuesday morning leaving her house in central St. Louis County, police said.

Her car was found not far from her home, authorities said.

Police said that although the search for Rothwell continues, they are no longer considering it a missing person case but rather a homicide.

Rothwell is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 150 pounds, with long, light brown curly hair.

She was last seen wearing business attire, authorities said.

