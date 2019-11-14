TYLER — The U.T. Board of Regents made a significant investment on Thursday morning. The board unanimously voted to allocate $95 million dollars to 2 Tyler institutions. The money will be funneled to to UT Health Science Center at Tyler and UT Tyler to fund construction of two new facilities. $60 million is earmarked for a Graduate Medical Education & Resident Teaching Facility at UT Health Science Center at Tyler and $35 million for an Advanced Nursing & Health Sciences Complex at UT Tyler.

Regents say the two projects were appealing because of the impact it will have on Tyler’s ability to play a leadership role in healthcare education and workforce preparation.